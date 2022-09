Salvini guarda alla Sicilia: «Rifiuti, sanità, infrastrutture e agricoltura i temi a cui teniamo»

Italian Senator and Federal Secretary of Lega Nord party Matteo Salvini during a meeting with the members of Confartigianato, the Italian Organization of Crafts and Micro and Small Enterprises, in Rome, Italy, 14 September 2022. Italy will hold an early election on 25 September following the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, 14 Settembre 2022. ANSA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI